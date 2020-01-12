Short Interest in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Decreases By 20.3%

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ CTHR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.44. 35,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,194. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of -0.58.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 164.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 709,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 441,221 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 145.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 325,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 55,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the third quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

