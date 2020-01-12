Short Interest in China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) Declines By 27.5%

China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of China Finance Online stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. 16,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Finance Online has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.

Separately, ValuEngine cut China Finance Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.93% of China Finance Online worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

China Finance Online Company Profile

China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

