Short Interest in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Declines By 26.9%

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,400 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 836,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 88.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock remained flat at $$6.00 on Friday. 301,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,400. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $188.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.68. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.77.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

