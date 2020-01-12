Short Interest in Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) Declines By 20.9%

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Community Bankers Trust in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESXB. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,127,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 45,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Community Bankers Trust stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. 22,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,500. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. Community Bankers Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

