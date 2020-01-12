Short Interest in Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Rises By 24.2%

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on DSKE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

DSKE stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.16. 89,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,593. Daseke has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $206.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($4.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($3.97). The firm had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.86 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Daseke by 611.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

