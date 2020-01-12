Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Drops By 19.2%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 142,700 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELTK traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 37,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $7.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of -4.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. Eltek has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 24.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELTK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eltek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Eltek from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.