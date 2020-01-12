Short Interest in Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Decreases By 16.8%

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 336,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $70.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.47. Eyenovia has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 29,945 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $80,851.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,226,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,694.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 25,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,226,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,344,621.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 76,645 shares of company stock valued at $220,977. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eyenovia by 72.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 58,697 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its position in Eyenovia by 25.1% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 224,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Eyenovia by 22.4% during the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 99,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EYEN. ValuEngine cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.