Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Decreases By 25.8%

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 191,700 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCNCA stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $526.30. 45,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,891. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $381.50 and a 1-year high of $542.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $527.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $11.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $437.36 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

