Short Interest in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Drops By 21.5%

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 5,580,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $220,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,225.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,829 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,970 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.17. 1,147,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67. Hologic has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

