Short Interest in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Declines By 16.8%

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,300 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 470,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $31.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $138,065.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,261 shares in the company, valued at $215,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $194,305 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 18.4% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,604,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,160,000 after buying an additional 404,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,553,000 after buying an additional 241,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,809,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,385,000 after buying an additional 19,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

