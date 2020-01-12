Short Interest in Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Declines By 18.4%

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.7 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 60,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 46,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFIN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.94. 26,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,965. The company has a market cap of $170.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

