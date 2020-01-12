Short Interest in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Drops By 20.5%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NMM. ValuEngine upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $33.75 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Shares of NMM stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $16.59. 109,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,642. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $63.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.07 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.