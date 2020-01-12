Short Interest in Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Declines By 20.4%

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $105,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 46,655 shares in the company, valued at $933,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,243 shares of company stock worth $5,920,212 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Nlight by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nlight by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nlight by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Nlight by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nlight during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Nlight in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nlight from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

LASR stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 309,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,758. Nlight has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 2.41.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. Nlight had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nlight will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

