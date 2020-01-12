Short Interest in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Declines By 24.6%

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NS traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 736,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $30.06.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $378.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.50 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director William E. Greehey bought 527,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $14,999,995.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,646,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,347,313.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan J. Hill bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,681,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $744,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

