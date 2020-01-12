Short Interest in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Rises By 24.0%

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 134.9% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 46,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Nutrien by 1.4% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 25.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,996 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,674,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NTR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.21. 1,279,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,676. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average is $49.75. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nutrien will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

