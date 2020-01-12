Short Interest in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Decreases By 16.8%

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 53,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $24.47 on Friday. Parke Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $262.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 36.47%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

PKBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Parke Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Parke Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

In other news, Director Edward Infantolino sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $25,829.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,061 shares in the company, valued at $843,217.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $118,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 277,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,574 shares of company stock valued at $180,610. Company insiders own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 33.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 114,105 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $936,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 19.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 25,846 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

