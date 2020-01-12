Short Interest in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Increases By 24.3%

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 10,150,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,411,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $67.83 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.09.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 71.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 173,113 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,567 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

