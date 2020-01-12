Short Interest in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Declines By 22.1%

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 661,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,530 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the period.

RPT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 764,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,940. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $58.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.13 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 65.19%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

