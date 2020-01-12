Short Interest in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Declines By 16.7%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 5,270,000 shares. Approximately 49.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.69. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $41.84.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $274.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.20 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 13.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCVL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $59,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.