Short Interest in Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) Increases By 35.0%

Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the December 15th total of 21,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taitron Components from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of TAIT opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.67. Taitron Components has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $7.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 983.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 136,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.73% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes.

