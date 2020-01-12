Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Decreases By 21.8%

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 546,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

TCBI opened at $56.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average is $57.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $66.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $272.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.12 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,793.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 33.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 381.5% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

