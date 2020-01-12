Short Interest in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Expands By 30.9%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the December 15th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised TransGlobe Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGA opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. TransGlobe Energy has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 16.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 58.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 80,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 49,902 shares in the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

