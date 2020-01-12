Short Interest in Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) Drops By 20.6%

Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 88,200 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 448,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yuma Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.79% of Yuma Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of YUMA opened at $3.65 on Friday. Yuma Energy has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $8.61.

Yuma Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter.

Yuma Energy Company Profile

Yuma Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St.

