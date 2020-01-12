Silent Notary Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Silent Notary token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and TOPBTC. Silent Notary has a market cap of $170,126.00 and approximately $35,433.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01984623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00187293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Silent Notary Token Profile

Silent Notary’s genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Hotbit, Bilaxy, YoBit, IDEX, DDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

