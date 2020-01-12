Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will post $17.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year sales of $62.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.52 million to $62.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $93.86 million, with estimates ranging from $93.71 million to $94.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SILK shares. ValuEngine lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 9.86. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $701,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $57,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,633,017 shares of company stock worth $57,385,444 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $678,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 55.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 600,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after buying an additional 213,402 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 82.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 84,321 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

