SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SITC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Compass Point cut shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 257.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,677,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,067 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SITE Centers by 63.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,874,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,329,000 after acquiring an additional 731,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SITE Centers by 412.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 643,869 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SITE Centers during the second quarter worth $4,742,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 11.2% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,422,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,073,000 after acquiring an additional 244,888 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SITC opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

