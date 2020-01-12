SmartMesh (SMT) Trading 13% Higher Over Last Week

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, SmartMesh has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $48,795.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.46 or 0.05923552 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026415 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035507 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001171 BTC.

About SmartMesh

SMT is a token. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io.

SmartMesh Token Trading

SmartMesh can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

