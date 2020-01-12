Solaris (XLR) Price Reaches $0.23

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded up 34.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Solaris coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Kucoin, Cryptohub and OOOBTC. Over the last week, Solaris has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Solaris has a market capitalization of $414,065.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000259 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000134 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Solaris Coin Profile

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,763,861 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin.

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, OOOBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

