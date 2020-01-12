SounDAC Reaches Market Cap of $46,465.00 (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. SounDAC has a total market capitalization of $46,465.00 and $47,444.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SounDAC has traded down 74.7% against the dollar. One SounDAC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038999 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000679 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SounDAC Coin Profile

SounDAC (CRYPTO:XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io.

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

