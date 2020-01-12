S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. S&P Global earned a media sentiment score of 1.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the business services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.27.

SPGI opened at $288.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. S&P Global has a one year low of $174.01 and a one year high of $290.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total value of $448,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,415.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

