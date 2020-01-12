SpaceChain (SPC) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $140,976.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including EXX, Bittrex, CoinEgg and Upbit. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Coinnest and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

