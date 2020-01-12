SparksPay (SPK) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, SparksPay has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $5,807.00 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000113 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001034 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

