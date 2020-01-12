Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $31.00

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded down 54.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded down 47.4% against the dollar. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $31.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be bought for $0.0720 or 0.00000885 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectre.ai Utility Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00038474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $483.90 or 0.05944971 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026449 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035586 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Profile

SXUT is a token. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.