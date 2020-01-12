Sphere (SPHR) Price Hits $0.0657 on Major Exchanges

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Sphere has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $820,624.00 and $237.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for about $0.0657 or 0.00000804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sphere Profile

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

