Spiking 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $99.00 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Spiking token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. During the last week, Spiking has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $688,924.00 and approximately $99.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.66 or 0.06059651 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026902 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035521 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001165 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com. Spiking's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

