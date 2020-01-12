SportyCo Hits 1-Day Volume of $45.00 (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, SportyCo has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. SportyCo has a market cap of $64,757.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SportyCo token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, ChaoEX, Coinbe and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.02012079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00186976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00125396 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SportyCo

SportyCo’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Kucoin, Coinbe, HitBTC, ChaoEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

