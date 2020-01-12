Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) will post $8.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Sprint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.39 billion. Sprint reported sales of $8.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprint will report full-year sales of $32.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.76 billion to $32.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $31.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.75 billion to $32.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sprint.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

S has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

S opened at $4.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Sprint has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $8.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprint by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,675,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,135,000 after buying an additional 9,085,000 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprint by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,560,000 after buying an additional 4,885,100 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Sprint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,599,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprint by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,061,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $123,779,000 after buying an additional 2,829,055 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprint by 1,084.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,690,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,678,000 after buying an additional 2,463,627 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

