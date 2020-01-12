STACS Trading 19.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STACS)

STACS (CURRENCY:STACS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. STACS has a total market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $720.00 worth of STACS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STACS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges including GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX. During the last seven days, STACS has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.75 or 0.01963385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00188434 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00125589 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About STACS

STACS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,783,358 tokens. STACS’s official website is stacs.io.

Buying and Selling STACS

STACS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STACS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STACS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STACS using one of the exchanges listed above.

