Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) Short Interest Down 17.1% in December

Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 72,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Steel Connect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

NASDAQ STCN opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Steel Connect has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $225.15 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 6.58%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Connect stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.95% of Steel Connect worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business.

