Steem Dollars (SBD) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00007520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Poloniex, Upbit and OpenLedger DEX. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $7,112.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,148.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.98 or 0.03264903 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004531 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00642943 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,350,839 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

