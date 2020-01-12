Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

SRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the third quarter valued at about $461,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 98.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 18,108 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 1,113.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 56,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRI opened at $29.40 on Friday. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $815.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stoneridge will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.