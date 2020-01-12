StrongHands Masternode Price Up 12.1% This Week (SHMN)

StrongHands Masternode (CURRENCY:SHMN) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, StrongHands Masternode has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands Masternode has a total market cap of $90,704.00 and approximately $217.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands Masternode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0510 or 0.00000625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00166359 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000235 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000295 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode Coin Profile

StrongHands Masternode (CRYPTO:SHMN) is a coin. StrongHands Masternode’s total supply is 1,779,240 coins. StrongHands Masternode’s official Twitter account is @shmnofficial. The official website for StrongHands Masternode is www.stronghands.info/masternodes.

Buying and Selling StrongHands Masternode

StrongHands Masternode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands Masternode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands Masternode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands Masternode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

