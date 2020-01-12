Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,100 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 652,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $48.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $852.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.53. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $60.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

In related news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $486,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 314.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 56.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 39.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 53,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 42.8% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

