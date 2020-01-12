Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,134,000 after buying an additional 1,890,600 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 655,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 357,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12,937.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,095,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,035 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,633,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 107,897 shares during the last quarter.

SHO opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $281.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is presently 201.71%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.