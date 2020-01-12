Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMCI opened at $26.09 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

