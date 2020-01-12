Swing Trading 37.5% Higher This Week (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, Swing has traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar. Swing has a market cap of $75,876.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Swing

Swing (SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,413,450 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

Swing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

