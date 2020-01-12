T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Short Interest Up 35.1% in December

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,920,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the December 15th total of 8,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TMUS opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.39. T-Mobile Us has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 165.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 189.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the second quarter worth $84,000. 33.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

