Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Update

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,200 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the December 15th total of 412,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEDU. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tarena International by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 532,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 168,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tarena International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 59,807 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tarena International by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 78,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 37,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tarena International by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

TEDU stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Tarena International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

