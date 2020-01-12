Target Coin (TGT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded down 88.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Target Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. During the last week, Target Coin has traded 96.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Target Coin has a market capitalization of $1,759.00 and $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01984623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00187293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Target Coin Token Profile

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official website is www.tgtcoins.com. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin.

Target Coin Token Trading

Target Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Target Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Target Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

