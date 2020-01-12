Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $110.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.54 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Taro Pharmaceutical Industries an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TARO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TARO opened at $85.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.41. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $109.42.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $160.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

